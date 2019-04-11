HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A rollover crash in Henderson involving two vehicles sent one man to the hospital on Thursday.
Henderson Police said they received a call at about 12:40 p.m. April 11 about a crash in the southbound lanes of Eastern Ave. at Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
HPD said two vehicles were involved and one vehicle was rolled over.
One man in his 40s was sent to Sunrise Trauma, according to police. His condition was unknown. A male and female also involved in the crash were not injured.
Police said NV Energy was headed to the scene, as one of the cars hit an electrical box in the area.
Two southbound lanes on Eastern Ave. were closed as police investigated.
