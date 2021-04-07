LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A ketchup packet shortage has left businesses around the country searching for alternatives. Ketchup suppliers are having a rough time keeping up with demand.
The Steamie Weenie in Henderson has dealt with the shortage firsthand. Owner Bob Remington said he has bought more ketchup in bulk.
Remington bought three different brands to handle demand. Fortunately, his customers aren’t particular and luckily for him, most use mustard on hot dogs.
While buying ketchup packets in bulk, Remington said he noticed that the packets recently increased in price.
According to Remington, the ketchup shortage will resolve itself in the future, however he's prepared to mass produce ketchup from scratch.
“If I got to find a bunch of tomatoes and make them up myself, perhaps we’ll start with homemade ketchup, but it seems that the big suppliers are running out of bulk ketchup. We’ll find a way. Hopefully the supply will catch up to the demand,” Remington said.
The lack of ketchup isn't keeping Remington from brainstorming new restaurant toppings.
“You know what we tend to see is that when we run out of something like this, usually about two, three, four weeks, it will kind of fix itself. We may have to come up with a new sauce or something fun to put on a hot dog or dip a French fry in," he said.
