LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A restaurant in Henderson is holding a fundraiser Thursday to benefit LVMPD officer Shay Mikalonis.
Held Thursday, June 18, Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson says all of the day's profits will be donated to Officer Mikalonis, according to social media posts from the restaurant.
Big B's says donations for Officer Mikalonis will also be accepted Thursday.
Big B's Henderson is located at 3019 St. Rose Parkway. The eatery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis was injured in a shooting during protests near the Circus Circus on Monday, June 1.
On Saturday, June 13, with permission of the family, police shared that Mikalonis remains on a ventilator. He's paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak, they said. However, the family reiterated he is awake and appears to recognize his family members.
UPDATE (June 13) -- Las Vegas police on Saturday shared an update on Officer Shay Mikalonis'…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.