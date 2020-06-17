LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A restaurant in Henderson is holding a fundraiser Thursday to benefit LVMPD officer Shay Mikalonis.

Held Thursday, June 18, Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson says all of the day's profits will be donated to Officer Mikalonis, according to social media posts from the restaurant.

Big B's says donations for Officer Mikalonis will also be accepted Thursday.

Big B's Henderson is located at 3019 St. Rose Parkway. The eatery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis was injured in a shooting during protests near the Circus Circus on Monday, June 1.

On Saturday, June 13, with permission of the family, police shared that Mikalonis remains on a ventilator. He's paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak, they said. However, the family reiterated he is awake and appears to recognize his family members.