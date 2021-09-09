LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson restaurant is struggling to fill staff vacancies, however now they're pivoting to catering requests around normal business hours.
Johnny Mac's Restaurant and Bar off Boulder Highway in Henderson has been around for 38 years. The local restaurant survived the pandemic and is rebounding with good business, but management continues to see a labor shortage despite federal unemployment benefits ending on Labor Day.
FOX5 spoke with general manager, Trisha Ayers in April about the struggle to hire and retain quality workers. Five months later not much has changed.
“You know everyday is a new battle you know someone’s putting in a notice who we’re replacing. I still have the ghosting off of Indeed," Ayers said.
Johnny Mac's needs two qualified cooks, ideally one that can work with wood oven pizzas.
“I’m struggling for kitchen people, I need cooks," Ayers said.
Last week they hosted a booth at a job fair at Ferguson's. Ayers said they had no success in hiring, but they did get business with catering requests.
“The catering we’re doing tomorrow is before even business hours. As long as I can get the staff to come in, I mean we can always be accommodating to catering. We’ll all be here at like eight o’clock in the morning so I can deliver it myself at 9:30," Ayers said.
Ayers said they've always done catering, but if businesses are interested they can contact her directly: (702)277-3814.
She said the staff they do have are working overtime.
“We closed on a Tuesday just to give the kitchen a break because some of them had been working 30 days straight or you know long hour days or seven days a week and you know they’re getting burned out," Ayers said.
She hasn't seen an increase in applicants since unemployment ended. Ayers thinks it's going to take months until she sees more qualified interest.
"Just because they’re going on- they’re giving up that unemployment, doesn’t mean the holidays aren’t coming and who wants to start a job and then all of a sudden they have all these requests off? If you’re going to start and I’m going to train you I need you to be available," Ayers said.
