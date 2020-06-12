LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Last month, Henderson City Council approved a project that would transform the Henderson Pavilion into an AHL arena for the Henderson Silver Knights, but not everyone supports it.
“The people of Henderson are very upset that they were not included in this discussion to bring in a minor league hockey team to turn over the crown jewel of Green Valley,” said Cindy Halley.
Halley said she and a group of Henderson residents are using a “grassroots effort” to collect signatures for a petition to get the AHL arena project on the November ballot. They have more than 2,500 signatures so far, which is more than enough to turn over the petition to city council.
“We want everyone to have a choice. These are huge sums of money,” said Carolyn Jones.
Renderings were released as part of an upcoming Henderson City Council agenda item to approve the building contract for the Henderson Event Center. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company estimated the total project budget at $84 million.
"It’s our taxpayer money. That’s our taxpayer property that they’re handing over, said Halley.
Halley said she and others haven’t been able to voice their concerns at city council meetings because citizens aren’t allowed back inside yet. She said even though the city told them to go online to address their concerns, a lot of residents are seniors who don’t have access to internet.
“The city is doing a failure of a job to get the information out to the citizens and they need to do a better job and they need to open up city council meetings … The petition is the way for us to show that we want our voices heard because they’re not listening,” said Halley.
The group said they are expecting to gather another 1,000 signatures from registered voters before turning in the petition at the end of the month.
The renderings will be presented during a June 16 Henderson City Council meeting.
