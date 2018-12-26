HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson resident located a missing autistic man who was reported missing on Christmas Day.
Henderson police said the resident immediately called police after recognizing the man from a post on the 'Nextdoor app.'
Officer Rodrigo Peña said 21-year-old Greg Coxaj was last seen at 3:30 p.m. in the area of the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, located at 298 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard.
Police said Coxj has been diagnosed with autism and has a reduced mental capacity. He has a hard time communicating and if contacted he may run away, according to police.
Coxj does not have access to a vehicle and is believed to be traveling on foot, police said.
He was last seen wearing a gray, black and red long sleeved flannel, black pants and a red beanie.
Coxj is 5'6" tall, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
