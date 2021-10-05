LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to a new report, Henderson ranks as the second-safest large city in America.
The report, created by AdvisorSmith, analyzed 3,115 cities for violent and property crimes to create a proprietary crime score. The study says it based each city's safety ranking upon its crime score.
The data was categorized by city size to find the top 10 safest small, midsize, and large cities in the country.
According to the study, the safest large city in the United States was found to be Virginia Beach, Virginia, while Kansas City, Missouri came in at 59th in the ranking of large cities.
The study notes that Henderson's violent crime rate was 10.7 per 1000 residents, and the city had a property crime score of 14.3.
The ranking determined that Henderson had a total crime score of 36.8.
According to the study, Henderson ranked higher than another large city in Nevada. Las Vegas came in at number 17 on the list.
To view the full study, visit: advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-america
