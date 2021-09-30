LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need help with your utility bills? You might be eligible to get some help.
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada, Inc., in partnership with the City of Henderson, will be offering utility assistance to low-to-moderate-income Henderson households who are experiencing a COVID-related financial hardship. Utility assistance will be available to eligible households starting Oct. 4.
You have to live in Henderson to take advantage of this aid. You must also fall within the income limits below.
The assistance is available to pay electric and gas bills up to a maximum of $750 per household or three months.
If you need utility assistance and are not a Henderson resident, please contact Nevada 211 by dialing 211 or online at https://www.nevada211.org/
