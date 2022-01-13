LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam that uses City of Henderson numbers.
According to police, calls were made to residents that appeared to be from City of Henderson extensions in an attempt to access personal information.
Henderson police said scam calls have become more prevalent over the years.
Officers have some helpful reminders regarding scams:
- Never give out personal information such as social security numbers, bank account numbers, and usernames or passwords to computers or online profiles.
- Be cautious of anyone demanding or pressuring you to act or make payments immediately. Be especially wary of any payment requests for wire transfers or prepaid cards.
- Don't fall for anything that seems too good to be true, such as free vacations, sweepstakes prizes and investment opportunities.
- Be wary of anyone claiming to represent a company, organization or government agency that is offering to recover lost money for a fee.
- When in doubt, hang up and call the organization or business directly to ensure you are speaking to someone from that organization.
The department said if you suspect a scam or received a phone call please contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000 (Option 2), 311, or 911 for a life-threatening emergency.
