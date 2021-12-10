LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Justice on Friday awarded the Henderson Police Department funds to help bolster their efforts amid the opioid epidemic.
The two Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants total $270,486.
The money will be used "to obtain a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and improve the efficiency of the department’s lab to respond to the opioid epidemic, help crime victims through timely evaluation of evidence, provide data to law enforcement as to crime trends and patterns, and train its forensic scientists," according to Rep. Susie Lee's office, who announced the funding.
“The pandemic only exacerbated the opioid epidemic across the country, and it is vital that our local law enforcement has the resources to directly address this critical issue and continue to keep us safe,” said Lee in part to media.
More information about the grant is available here.
