LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson Police Department is working to enhance efforts on targeting impaired drivers.
Starting Thursday through Nov. 15, Henderson police will work to roadways safer and bring greater awareness to the importance of safe and sober driving. The goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.
Henderson police always urge the public to use a designated sober driver, taxi, or a ride-sharing company to avoid the potentially devastating impacts of drunk or impaired driving.
