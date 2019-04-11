HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department announced it would conduct a 10-day campaign to target distracted drivers from April 12 till April 22.
"As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together in an effort to make roadways safer by enforcing distracted driving laws," the department said.
Henderson police said the department received $183,860 in federal funding for extra patrols through the state's Department of Public Safety, according to a statement from police.
Nevada law forbids driving while using a cell phone or any other electronic device, even when stopped at a red light. According to NDOT, using a cell phone while driving quadruples a driver's risk of getting into an accident.
