HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating an apparent murder and suicide attempt involving two senior residents.
Around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the City of Henderson police and fire departments responded to a report of two deaths in the 500 block of Via Baglioni.
Officers found a 66-year-old female dead at the scene, and a 67-year-old male in critical condition. The male was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Henderson detectives found that the incident was an apparent homicide and failed suicide attempt. The deceased female's name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing and the fifth recorded homicide in the City of Henderson in 2020.
