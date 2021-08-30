LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday double shooting near Sunset Road and Marks Street.
According to police, at approximately 1:10p.m., Henderson police were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Sunset Road in reference to a shooting incident.
On Monday, police said 30-year-old Owen Hunnel was arrested in connection with the incident. HPD said Hunnel faces two counts of attempted murder.
The two victims, a man and a woman, took themselves to a hospital for treatment, HPD said. The woman was listed as critically hurt, and the man was listed as stable, police said.
Additional details of what led up to the shooting weren't provided by police.
