HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

Lt. Kirk Moore said officers were called to the area of Teton Ranch Avenue and Carnegie Street, near St. Rose Parkway, at around 4:52 a.m. in regards to a violent robbery. Officers were able to identify the suspect's vehicle and later found it near South Boulder Highway and Texas Avenue.

Police attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect, an unidentified man, did not comply with officers, Moore said. Officers pursued the suspect until he stopped in the area of North Gibson and Trail Canyon roads, near Auto Show Drive.

Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Henderson Henderson Police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting reported early Thursday morning.

The suspect left their vehicle, produced a firearm and officers began chasing him on foot, according to Moore. Police fired at the suspect which ended the pursuit.

Moore said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown how many officers were involved in the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

This was the third officer-involved shooting for Henderson police in 2018.

+3 Henderson Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting Henderson police released body camera footage Friday from the officer involved in a shooting in front of a neighborhood grocery store on Sunday night.

The Clark County Coroner will release the suspect's identity, as well as cause and manner of death, after his next of kin have been notified.

Moore said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Their identities will be released after 48 hours.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Stay with FOX5 for more.