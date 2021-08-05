HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a drowning victim found in a lake in a neighborhood near Lake Las Vegas on May 17.
Police were called to the 20 block of Summer House Drive on May 17 in reference to a drowned woman found in a lake.
"The incident was not determined to be suspicious; however, the female's identity is still unknown at this time," said a Facebook post from Henderson Police Department.
The victim is believed to be a Caucasian woman about 60 to 65 years old with red hair. She was wearing multicolored leggings and a gray long-sleeve shirt with red sleeves and a unique design on the front.
Henderson police provided a composite drawing and rendering of the shirt the woman was wearing.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Detective Michael Condratovich 702-267-4750, Henderson Police at 702-267-4911, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
