LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police are asking for the public's assistance in solving a homicide from August.
On Aug. 16 Henderson police were called to the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue near Robindale and Pecos Roads for a welfare check of a 65-year-old man. The man was found dead inside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in this case that may lead to the suspect’s identity. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Detective Joseph Ebert at 702-267- 4750, the Henderson Police Department 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
