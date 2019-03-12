LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a Jan. 24 shooting.

About 10 p.m. Jan. 24 Henderson police and fire personnel responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of North Major Avenue, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

Officers found a 30-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. He later died of his injuries at University Medical Center.

The person of interest is described as a black male adult of medium build, with a beard and moustache, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4741 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading to a felony arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.