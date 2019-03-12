LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a Jan. 24 shooting.
About 10 p.m. Jan. 24 Henderson police and fire personnel responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of North Major Avenue, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.
Officers found a 30-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. He later died of his injuries at University Medical Center.
The person of interest is described as a black male adult of medium build, with a beard and moustache, the release said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4741 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading to a felony arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.