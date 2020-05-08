LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is asking the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for vandalism at a Henderson park.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego Street, experienced extensive damage caused by a vehicle off-roading through one of its grassy areas.
The incident, according to police, occurred sometime between May 7 at 7 p.m. and May 8 at 6 a.m.
"This comes at a very unfortunate time as the fields were scheduled to reopen tomorrow to allow for skill and conditioning drills," Henderson police said.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Officer Manning at (702) 267-5000 (select option 2) and reference HPD DR# 20-08156.
A similar incident occurred in April at Mission Hills Park, 511 E. Mission Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.