HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police have asked the public for help in locating a suspect who robbed a bank in October.
The suspect robbed a Chase Bank at 4200 East Sunset Road on Oct. 12 at around 6 p.m., police said. He approached a teller window and demanded cash while drawing a handgun.
The suspect pointed the gun at the teller and was given an unknown amount of cash, Henderson police said. He fled the scene in a white sedan. No one was injured during the incident.
According to police, the suspect is a man who stands between 5'8" to 5'10" with an average build and has "heavy acne scarring." He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, a black mask over the lower half of his face, a black hooded jacket, dark blue pants and black and white tennis shoes. Henderson police said the suspect also wore a black glove on his right hand.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or 311. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
