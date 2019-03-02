HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened Saturday morning.
In a press release, Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said the robbery happened about 9:45 a.m. on March 2 at the Chase Bank located at 4200 E. Sunset Road.
The suspect approached the teller window with a note demanding cash with no weapons seen. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Rothmeyer said.
The man was described as a black man, no age listed, about 5'9" to 5'11", weighing about 170 lbs. He has a beard and mustache, police said, and was wearing wire-rim sunglasses, a green du-rag, white shirt, black pants and reflective yellow construction vest.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
(1) comment
Another non-educated one that is too lazy to work
