HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said Wednesday they are looking for a missing man with severe dementia.
Victor Kreisman, 90, was last seen at his residence in the 1000 block of Weatherboard Street on June 4.
Kreisman is approximately 5'6", 150 lbs. with brown eyes and white hair. HPD said Kreisman has severe dementia, PTSD and a heart condition.
Family believe Kreisman may have left to see his wife at a St. Rose Siena Hospital on 3001 St. Rose Parkway, but may have gone to the wrong hospital.
Kreisman drives a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with Nevada License plates “DV4542”.
Anyone with information is urged to call 3-1-1 or HPD at 702-267-4913.
