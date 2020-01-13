HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said a 71-year-old woman hit by a car on Sunday evening has died.
In a media statement, police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 on Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive. Police were given reports that a white Subaru Outback SUV had hit a 71-year-old woman.
Police said the Subaru was driving northbound on Boulder Highway and the driver didn't see the victim. She was crossing the northbound lanes in a marked crosswalk against the signal.
She was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died, police said.
The driver of the Outback didn't show signs of impairment and stayed on scene. It wasn't clear if they will face charges.
The victim's name will be released by the Clark County Coroner.
This was Henderson's first traffic fatality in 2020.
