Henderson police released the names of multiple officers involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday.
The officers are Haven Tillmon; employed since August 2004, Officer Matthew Brown; employed since March 2006, Officer Bridget Ward; employed since August 2008 and Officer Zachary Winningham; employed since December 2017.
All four officers were placed on paid administrative leave, the department said in a press release.
The officers were called to the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue, west of Whitney Ranch Drive at around 4:15 a.m. in reference to "unknown trouble."
When officers arrived, they could hear loud screaming coming from inside the residence, Henderson police said. Officers forced their way inside and found a man wielding a box cutter.
According to police, there was a woman inside the residence in "obvious distress" and she was the one who had called 911. Officers gave verbal commands for the man to drop the box cutter, but the suspect exited a closet and charged at officers with the box cutter.
Officers shot the man and the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
One officer was shot in the foot and was taken to an area hospital.
