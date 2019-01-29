HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a 30-year-old man shot last week died days later in the hospital.
Henderson police responded to reports of a shooting Thursday night that left one victim in critical condition.
According to Officer Rodrigo Pena from the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard, just after 10 p.m.
When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Pena said. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. He later died on Sunday, Jan. 27.
Pena added the motive for the shooting was unknown. No suspects were taken into custody.
The shooting happened outside a home, according to Henderson police.
This was the second homicide in Henderson in 2019.
The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
