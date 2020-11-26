1126 hendo 7-11 crash

An apparent crash at a 7-Eleven store seen in Henderson, Nevada on Nov. 26, 2020. (Lee Ortlieb/FOX5) 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are on scene at a homicide incident that allegedly took place in Henderson early Thanksgiving morning. 

Before 6:30 a.m., a pickup truck apparently crashed into a light pole in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 870 E. Lake Mead Parkway. 

FOX5 saw the Clark County Coroner also on scene. Henderson Police confirmed that the scene was associated with a homicide incident.

Police were unable to provide further details about the incident. 

1126 hendo 7-11 crash

An apparent crash at a 7-Eleven store seen in Henderson, Nevada on Nov. 26, 2020. (Lee Ortlieb/FOX5) 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.