LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are on scene at a homicide incident that allegedly took place in Henderson early Thanksgiving morning.
Before 6:30 a.m., a pickup truck apparently crashed into a light pole in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 870 E. Lake Mead Parkway.
FOX5 saw the Clark County Coroner also on scene. Henderson Police confirmed that the scene was associated with a homicide incident.
Police were unable to provide further details about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.