LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police released audio files and body-worn camera footage related to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred April 19.
About 9:30 p.m. April 19, police responded to the 2200 block of Galindo Court, near Anthem Country Club, related to reports of an intoxicated male armed and involved in a family disturbance. The suspect, later identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 40-year-old Mason Workman, was shot and killed by police after producing a handgun, police said.
During a 911 call prior to the shooting, a woman said her fiancé posted photos of guns on social media, the video detailed.
"He could harm me and he could harm himself," the caller told the dispatcher. "I'm worried."
Authorities were dispatched to the residence following the call and encountered an intoxicated, combative man.
'SHOTS FIRED. SUSPECT DOWN'
The body-worn camera footage shows Workman talking with police for several minutes about the photos he sent, before he ultimately fired at officers.
"I sent her a picture of an AR-15 and a 9mm pistol," Workman said. "I own lots of guns ... I don't think I really did anything wrong here. I have a legal right to own."
"Officers attempted to de-escalate Workman, however, their efforts were unsuccessful," Support Operations Bureau Deputy Chief Michael Denning said in the video release. "Workman let officers know he was armed with a handgun and challenged officers to a gunfight several times during the encounter."
According to the investigation, Workman "racked the slide" of his firearm and pointed it at responding officers after the verbal confrontation. Two officers, Alejandro Alcantara and Conrad Lillegard, then fired shots at Workman. Following the shooting, officers attempted life-saving measures, but Workman died of his injuries.
Workman's firearm wounded one of the officers in the arm. This was the second officer-involved shooting for the department in 2020.
The shooting remains under investigation.
WARNING: The following footage contains graphic details and language. Viewer discretion advised.
