HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department announced it had received a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.
According to Henderson police, its department received $183,860 from the Department of Safety as part of the Joining Forces Program. The program allows other area jurisdictions to team up and increase the number of law enforcement members on the road to enforce traffic safety laws.
Henderson police said officers were expected to join up with other jurisdictions for several of the programs events from Oct. 2018 to Sept. 2019.
In a statement from the Henderson Police Department, police said the department issued 3,329 citations for speeding violations, 181 citations for drivers using their cell phone and 208 citations for red light violations during the Joining Forces Program last year.
"The Henderson Police Department will utilize the data from last year's enforcement efforts and accident data, to plan enforcement and awareness activities with the goal of reducing traffic fatalities and impaired driving," police said in a statement.
