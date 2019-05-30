LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to make roadways safer, Henderson police will be participating a program targeting pedestrian safety.
The Henderson Police Department will take part in the Joining Forces enhanced enforcement event June 3-18, the release said. Police will target intersections with clearly marked crosswalks using saturation patrols.
One hundred pedestrians in Nevada died in accidents involving motor vehicles in 2017, according to Zero Fatalities Nevada.
The department received $183,360 in federal funding for the extra patrols through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety for the 2019 Joining Forces program, the release said.
Tips for Drivers:
- Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. Every intersection where two streets meet is a legal crosswalk, even if it is not marked.
- Stop well back from a crosswalk to give other vehicles a chance to see crossing pedestrians so they can stop, too.
- Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk.
- Remain stopped until pedestrians have crossed all the lanes in the direction you are traveling, or until they reach the median.
Tips for Pedestrians:
- Walk on a sidewalk or path as far from traffic as possible.
- Put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road, such as phones and music players.
- Never assume a driver sees you; make eye contact before crossing in front of them.
- Be cautious when crossing driveways or outlets where drivers must look away from you to merge with traffic.
- Allow drivers time to recognize your intention to cross and come to a complete stop. A motorist traveling 35 miles per hour needs about 6 seconds to see a pedestrian and safely stop their vehicle.
- Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections where two streets meet. It's the only lawful spot to cross.
