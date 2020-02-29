ois hendo

An officer-involved shooting investigation on Feb. 29, 2020. 

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

Activity was centered on Las Palmas Entrada Avenue, east of Gibson Road near the 215 Beltway. Road closures are in effect. 

No additional details were immediately available. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

