HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -- Henderson police on Monday said eight officers fired their weapons in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect on Saturday morning.

In a press release, police said all officers were on paid administrative leave.

The officers involved include:

Officer Andrew Avanessian, employed since January 2017; Officer Justin Chronister, employed since February 2015; Officer Robert Hollingsworth, employed since July 2016; Officer Joschua Loftis, employed since July 2015; Officer Luke Good, employed since July 2015; Officer Nicklaus Hamby, employed since January 2017; Officer Michael Stevens, employed since July 2015 and Officer Michael Mayle, employed since January 2016.

Henderson police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of Teton Ranch Avenue and St. Rose Parkway just before 5 a.m. on Saturday to a reported violent robbery. Officer found the suspects vehicle later on, but the suspect fled.

The suspect produced a gun, police said, then fled on foot. Police chased him and fired at the suspect. He was pronounced dead on scene, near Gibson Road and Auto Show Drive.

It was not known how many times the suspect was struck by gunfire. No other details were immediately released.

This was the third officer-involved shooting for Henderson police in 2018.