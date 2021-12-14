LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 75-year-old woman won't be spending the holidays living on the streets of Las Vegas. Instead, with the help of Henderson police, she'll be in Louisiana, reunited with her family.
Officer Sterling Candland said Rose had lived and worked in the Las Vegas Valley for years and retired here, but due to various circumstances, ended up homeless.
She was found with a broken arm and very few belongings. Officers felt a connection to Rose and helped find her estranged family in Louisiana. They surprised her with a flight home, where she met grandsons she didn't know she had.
"It was just one of those situations where she was kind of taken advantage of and they fall into a rut," Candland said. "That cycle where you don't think you can get out and you kind of lose hope."
Candland said they connected her to resources in the valley, as they do for other homeless Nevadans. They also helped connect Rose to the Community Resource Center at the Henderson Police Department to find Rose's family through social media.
She now lives in Louisiana with her son and grandsons.
