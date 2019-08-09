HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police identified the officer that police said shot a teen during a robbery attempt on Aug. 6.
HPD officer Scott Alward has been employed with HPD since July 2014, according to HPD spokesman Rodrigo Pena. Alward has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.
The shooting happened on 1400 block of North Boulder Highway, near Barrett Street, around 9 p.m. Aug. 6 after officers responded to a reported robbery.
According to a release sent out by HPD, Alward was waived down by two convenience store employees, saying the store had just been robbed. Alward spotted a suspect fleeing the area and began a foot pursuit.
The 15-year-old suspect was shot in the arm and was taken into custody, according to police. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.
No officers were injured during the incident, Henderson police said. This was Henderson police's third officer-involved shooting for 2019.
