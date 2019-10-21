HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said one of its officers shot and killed an adult involved with a "violent domestic incident" on Monday.
According to Lt. Kirk Moore, the victim of the incident called 9-1-1 to report it, and the call disconnected. Officers were sent to the 10000 block of S. Eastern Avenue to investigate.
On arrival, they found an adult and a pre-teen juvenile involved in some sort of domestic struggle. An officer fired at the adult, striking them. That person died at a nearby hospital, Moore said.
The pre-teen was in surgery on Monday afternoon for multiple stab wounds and lacerations.
The relationship between the two was not immediately clear, and police did not reveal the gender of either person.
This was the fourth officer-involved shooting for Henderson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
