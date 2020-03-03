HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a Henderson Police office near Sunset and Green Valley Parkway.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital. Information related to his condition was unknown as of 10:02 a.m., according to Officer Rod Pena.
Roads are expected to be closed for several hours. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
