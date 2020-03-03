HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a Henderson Police office near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.
In a media release, police said the crash happened about 9 a.m. on March 3. The officer was completing a traffic report for a crash that had happened an hour earlier near the intersection.
When he was in his patrol vehicle with the lights on, a man driving a 2018 white Hyundai drove around a vehicle involved in the crash and hit into the officer's vehicle. The force of the crash threw the officers from his patrol vehicle, police said.
The driver, 27-year-old Joseph Allen Smith, showed signs of impairment, police said. He was arrested for DUI and other traffic offenses and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital and was stable, police said.
Roads are expected to be closed for several hours. Avoid the area.
