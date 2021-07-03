LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police arrested a person who they said attacked an officer on Saturday evening.
About 6:20 p.m. on July 3, Henderson police were called to the area of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road for a "battery incident." Details of the initial incident were not provided.
An officer found the suspect across the street from the reported location, and police said when the officer made contact, the suspect "proceeded to attack the officer." Two citizens helped the officer until additional units arrived, they said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody on multiple felony charges. Police did not further detail the charges.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.