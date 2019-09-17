HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said one of its officers was arrested on Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor stalking and harassment.
Stephen Bryan, 41, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sept. 17 following "an investigation into a report filed with the department," a press statement said.
He was hired by the city of Henderson in September 2007 and was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation.
Anyone with information was urged to call the Henderson Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.