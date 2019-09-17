Stephen Bryan (HPD)

Stephen Bryan (HPD)

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said one of its officers was arrested on Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor stalking and harassment.

Stephen Bryan, 41, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sept. 17 following "an investigation into a report filed with the department," a press statement said.

He was hired by the city of Henderson in September 2007 and was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Henderson Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.