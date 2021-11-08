LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police arrested one of their own on Sunday, the department announced.
On Nov. 7, police arrested Zachary Winningham, 38, an officer with the Henderson Police Department. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on a count of misdemeanor domestic battery.
Winningham was hired by Henderson on Dec. 26, 2017. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, the department said in a media release.
No additional details were provided.
Anyone with additional information was urged to call police at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.