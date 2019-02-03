HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said an officer was arrested in a domestic battery incident on Friday.
Officer Michael Lee Faires was arrested just before midnight on Feb. 1 for domestic battery first offense, a misdemeanor, according to Henderson Police spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer.
Faires had been an officer since February 2002, Rothmeyer said. He is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Hahah that’s funny they get paid for beating there wife when anyone else would lose there job and sit in jail. Yay for the system!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.