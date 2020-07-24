HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson Police officer was arrested Friday for one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
25-year-old Luis Amezcua was arrested for one misdemeanor count of DUI above the legal limit first offense.
Amezcua was taken to a local hospital and given a citation instead of physically being taken into custody.
The City of Henderson hired Amezcua in June 2017.
Amezcua is on paid leave pending further outcome of the administrative investigation.
