HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said one of their officers was arrested on Thursday for domestic battery.
Tyler Travers, 29, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for one count of domestic battery, police said. He was hired by HPD on Dec. 26, 2017.
Travers has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the department's investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or call 3-1-1. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
