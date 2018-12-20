HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department have asked the public to be more aware of coyotes as reports of coyote sightings have increased in the area.
According to police, coyotes typically hunt from dusk until dawn and can scale six feet high fences. Water features may also attract wild animals as a source for drinking water.
"As land is developed and construction continues to occur on land that was once their natural habitat, sightings will increase as they adapt for survival and stray into our communities," police said.
Henderson police shared several tips for valley residents in case a coyote finds its way into a neighborhood:
- Always keep a safe distance from any wild animal
- Do not feed any wild animals as this encourages dependency and will cause the animal to lose its natural fear of humans
- Do not leave unattended pet food outside your home
- If there are food items inside the garbage, make sure the lids are closed tightly
- Use a doggie door blocker if you spot wild animals frequently near your home or on your property
- Avoid allowing your pets from roaming freely since they may not return
- Always use a leash when walking pets
- Be alert when outside with pets
- Work with neighbors on prevention efforts
