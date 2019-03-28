HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police were looking for the public's help Thursday in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.
Police said a man attempted to rob Nevada State Bank located at 1460 S. Boulder Highway at approximately 12:25 p.m. March 27.
Police said a man approached a teller window and passed a note to the teller stating it was a robbery. No weapons were seen and the man left the bank before obtaining any currency.
The suspect was described as a black man approximately 30-35 years old, approximately 6-foot tall, weighing about 135 pounds. He's described as bald with a black beard and mustache, wearing black-framed glasses. The suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts with gray tennis shoes.
A man with a similar description was accused of attempting to rob a bank the same day in Boulder City.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Must have been on Meth to leave without anything
