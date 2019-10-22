The Henderson Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers.
The police department announced in a Facebook post that Active Duty Narcotics K-9 Winston passed away on Oct. 20. Winston began his K-9 career with the department in November 2017.
According to police, during his short tenure, Winston helped locate over 53 pounds of methamphetamine, was featured on two television news stories and met numerous citizens at events.
K-9 officer Winston passed away after an unexpected and sudden medical condition at his home. He was surrounded by family and the Henderson Police Department K-9 Unit.
