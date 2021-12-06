LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a driver was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities responded about 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 to Stephanie Street and Trail Canyon Road for the crash involving a motorcycle and a Ford SUV.
Police said the Ford was traveling northbound on Stephanie through a green light when the motorcycle hit the back of the Ford, throwing the rider off the bike.
Speed was considered a factor in the crash. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.
