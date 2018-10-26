HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) – Police were investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a desert area near Boulder Highway and Pioneer Road Friday morning.
Police received a call around 7 a.m. of a possible deceased person in the area, according to Henderson police.
When officers arrived, the body of an unidentified man in his 60s was located in a desert area off of Frontage Road and Boulder Highway, police said.
No further details were immediately released. An investigation was ongoing.
