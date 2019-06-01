HENDERSON (FOX5) --Henderson police made multiple arrests in a shooting on May 31 that killed one man and critically injured two teenagers.
Joseph DeFrancisco, 22, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of murder in the first degree during a robbery, police said in a release.
HPD spokesman Rodrigo Pena said police received multiple 911 calls at around 11:20 a.m. May 31 to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court, near Major Avenue and Van Wagenen Street.
Pena said one person, a 20-year-old man, died and two more were transported to a nearby hospital.
HPD Lt. Kirk Moore said the victims were two juveniles, 16 and 17, and both were in critical condition. Both were taken into custody.
Neighbor Joseph Pokaka'a said he decided to help.
“There was a guy that got out and he ran toward me, asked for my help,” Joseph Pokaka’a said. “[I said] ‘Are you okay? Are you dying? Just calm down.’ Because he was doing a lot of yelling.”
“I saw their car crash right into my roomie’s truck. They managed to push the truck into the car right behind it,” Pokaka’a said.
“I pretty much stood outside my house and watched the scene unfold. There were a dozen cop vehicles showing up,” Pokaka’a said. “They basically just came up and laid him down on the ground and started performing first aid. They pulled the other guy from the car and laid him on the ground. It was pretty grizzly.”
“I had to call out of work, but really what’s on my mind is how that kid is doing,” Pokaka’a said. “He looked me in the eyes and he was panicked.”
Moore said there were multiple locations involved in the scene. Moore said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was narcotics-related.
No HPD officers were involved in the shooting, Pena said.
(1) comment
If it had something to do with drugs then too bad. They don't deserve to live
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.