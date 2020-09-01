UPDATE (September 1) -- Henderson police said they arrested a suspect for vandalism to Mission Hills Park.
In an update, the Henderson Police Department said the public and "persistant investigating" of Officer Kohut led to the arrest.
"We thank our wonderful residents for all of the help and we thank Officer Kohut for his hard work," they wrote. "What a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when the public and the police department work together towards a common goal!"
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police are once again asking for help in a park vandalism case.
The department posted photos of the Mission Hills Park field destroyed by drivers on Facebook Tuesday night.
"Sadly ... It happened again!" they wrote.
Police said a vehicle drove through two areas of the part at 511 E. Mission Drive, causing extensive damage. The vandalism took place between August 3 and 4 and caused about $4,000 worth of damage.
"These parks are there for the public to enjoy with their families and furry friends, please take care of them," HPD said.
A similar incident was reported in April to the same park.
Anyone with information can reference HPD DR#20-13535 and contact Officer Kohut at 702-267-5000 (select option 2).
(2) comments
Because parents don't know how to raise there children to know what respect is!
Why do people do this?
