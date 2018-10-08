HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -- Henderson police on Monday announced they were seeking the identification of multiple suspects in a burglary investigation.
The burglary happened on the 2000 block of Audra Faye Avenue, near Sunridge Heights and Pecos Ridge parkways, on the night of Sept. 25, according to a press release.
Police said the suspects shattered a sliding glass door and stole "various items."
One suspect was seen fleeing, and was only described as a black male. The other suspect was caught on camera and described as being between 150 and 180 lbs. He was seen that night in a dark "DGK" hoodie and was wearing gloves.
Police believe the suspects to be involved in similar crimes in the area.
In the release, police urged residents to contact authorities if a suspicious person or vehicle is seen in the neighborhood at odd hours.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4570, 311, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
